Janice M. Smith, 68-year-old resident of St. Cloud, MN, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services held at 12:00 noon at the Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN with Pastor Don Kirsch officiating on Friday, December 3, 2021 with visitation one hour before. Burial immediately follows at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud.
Janice Marie Smith was born in Paynesville, MN on February 21,1953 to the late Dale and Ruby Norton. The family moved to Sauk Centre where Janice attended school and enjoyed her work in the laundry room with lifelong friend Mrs. Hoeschen at St. Michael's Hospital. She married Richard Smith on July 3, 1979 and they had two daughters, Melanie and Christy. Janice worked at restaurants in the St. Cloud area and retired after working at Michael's Restaurant for several years. She enjoyed being with her family, camping with her siblings at Itasca State Park, doing word-find books, listening to the oldies but goodies music, watching classic TV shows, and calling many loved ones. Her family will miss her phone calls which often kept us updated on family news. Her daughter will miss her nightly "Goodnight. I love you" call. And many others will miss her humor and fun.
Janice is survived by her husband of 42 years, Rick; her daughters Melanie (Jordan) Jefferson of Mankato, MN and Christy Smith (Khambay Kounniyom) of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren Anthony and Teyoni Jefferson, Braxton and Mark Toenies; siblings Floyd Norton of Buffalo, MN, Karen Norton of Duarte, CA, Brenda Baird of Grand Rapids, MN, Sherry Anderson of Temple Hills, MD, William Norton of Sauk Centre, MN, Ruby (Ken) Toenies of Randall, MN, and Daniel (Emily) Norton of Lansdale, PA; and many nephews and nieces who enjoyed laughing with her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Joyce Utne; and brothers Dave, Ralph, Lawrence, and Robert Norton; niece Nicolette; and nephews Eric, Ryan, and Caleb.
