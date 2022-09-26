Janice "Jan" Derichs, 82

Janice F. "Jan" Derichs, age 82 of Melrose, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at her home in Melrose, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 29 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.