Janet Notch, 76

Janet E. “Jan” Notch, age 76, of Melrose, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, after a 20-year battle with lymphoma cancer on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating and Deacon Ernie Kociemba assisting. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Janet Elleanor Klasen was born November 12, 1944 in St. Rosa, Minnesota to Ben and Theresia (Engelmeyer) Klasen. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1962. On June 6, 1964, she married Marvin Notch at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa. After their marriage, the couple farmed north of Melrose until 2005 when they moved to town. Jan also worked at Ernie’s Family Foods for 24 years. During retirement, she volunteered her time being a foster grandparent at the Melrose Elementary School where she especially enjoyed working in the Kindergarten classrooms. Jan was a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose and the Christian Mothers. She enjoyed playing cards and was a wicked cribbage and carbles player winning 90% of the time. Jan was involved in a Bible study group and also enjoyed watching her grandkids’ high school activities. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling. Survivors include her husband, Marvin Notch of Melrose; children, Neil (Kelly) Notch of Melrose, Kevin Notch of St. Cloud, Tom (Lori) Notch of Sauk Centre, and Jean (Ben) Sakry of Melrose; 11 grandchildren, Nathan, Jordan, Abby, Ryan, Samantha, Morgan, and Chloe Notch, and Sam, Grace, Max, and Beatrice Sakry; sister, Millie Beuning of Key Stone Heights, Florida; and sisters-in-law, Margaret Klasen of Sauk Centre and Alice Klasen of Melrose. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Theresia Klasen; brothers, John and Richard Klasen; sisters, Irene Kerfeld and Lorraine Wenker; brothers-in-law, Norb Kerfeld, Ray Wenker, and Virgil Beuning. Serving as casket bearers will be Nathan, Jordan, Abby, Ryan, Sam, Chloe, and Morgan Notch, and Sam and Grace Sakry. Cross bearer will be Max Sakry and scripture bearer will be Beatrice Sakry. Readers will be Bob Brickweg and Keith Kerfeld. Honorary bearers will be Carol Klaphake, Dorothy Middendorf, Char Westendorf, Marge Haider, Bernie Rieland, Lou Bushman, Mary Ann Middendorf, Linda Klein, Peggy Stokman, and Marlene Reller. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
