Janet Mostad of Osakis passed away on Tuesday evening, April 28, 2020 at the Centra Care Center in Sauk Centre, MN at the age of 89 years. Private graveside services were held at Sauk Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Osakis next to her husband, Robert. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In the meantime, please leave memories and condolences on her Tribute Wall under her obituary at the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home website: www.royhetland.com. Janet was born on November 18, 1930 to Heinie and Anna (Johnson) Husmann at their home near George, Iowa. She married Robert Mostad on September 1, 1949 in Alexandria, MN. They farmed for 42 years together with Janet taking responsibility for keeping the records for their dairy herd. When they retired from farming and sold their dairy herd in 1991, Janet worked as a cook at the Just Like Grandma’s in Osakis. She was a member of the Sauk Valley Lutheran Church, being active with the church board, Sunday School, Bible studies and the Ladies Aide. She enjoyed gardening, canning, quilting, needlework, doing puzzles and collecting antique dishes. Traveling with Robert to area car shows and threshing bees was always a highlight for her. Although she was soft spoken and didn’t want to be the center of attention, Janet loved her family and will be dearly missed by them. She is survived by her children, Ginny (Newt) Earl of Osakis, Fran (Al) Sing of New London, Dennis (Debra) Mostad of Eden Prairie, John (Sheryl) Mostad of Osakis, Martha (Peter) Vogel of Apple Valley, Verna (Jim) Mostad-Gelhaye of St. Paul, Peggy (Jason) Otterness of So. St. Paul; 10 grandchildren, Audray, Glenn, Michael, Kenneth, Kristi, Dana, Derek, Katie, Erik, Drake, step-grandchildren, Julian, Charlie; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; siblings, Andy Husmann, Harry Husmann, Anna (Don) Erickson, Louis Husmann, Mavis Maanum, Fred Husmann, Helen Lindsey, David (Marilyn) Husmann, Grace (David) Kvam, Paul (Cora) Husmann, Ruth Husmann; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert in 2014; a grandson, Jason Mostad; sister, Nellie Anderson; sisters-in-law, Donna Husmann, Eva Husmann, Joy Husmann, Elaine Husmann; brothers-in-law, Archie Anderson, Vern Maanum, Daniel Lindsey. Memorials are preferred to the American Parkinson Disease Association or Hospice at Centra Care Sauk Centre. Arrangements are being handled by the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis, MN.
