Janet Beilke, 84

Janet G. Beilke, age 84 of Sauk Centre, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Saint Cloud Hospital in Saint Cloud, Minnesota. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 14th at Zion Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Marty Porter officiating. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 13th at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and will continue from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Janet Gwendolyn Schuhmacher was born May 30, 1935 in Alexandria, Minnesota, the daughter of Jessie (Lemke) and Martin H. Schuhmacher. Janet attended country school in Douglas County and graduated from Alexandria High School. Janet and Rudy met on a blind date arranged by her best friend, Donna Whiting & Rudy’s brother John. Janet and Rudy were united in marriage on June 12, 1957 in Zion Lutheran Church in Alexandria, Minnesota. Janet and Rudy were blessed with 6 children. Janet can be remembered as a great cook, a woman who loved crossword and jigsaw puzzles; embroidery, needlework and gardening. She enjoyed cheering for the Twins and Vikings, she was also a big fan of Elvis. Her family was very important to her. She enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren and when her children were young, they spent many Sundays at Grandma and Grandpa Schuhmacher’s home. Janet was a Sunday School teacher and active member of the Zion Ladies Aid; and was a lifetime VFW Auxiliary Post 2853 member. She was a wonderful homemaker and worked several part time jobs in Sauk Centre. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 62 years, Rudolph “Rudy” of Sauk Centre; children, Alan Beilke of Kent, WA, David (Lisa) Beilke of Sauk Centre, Sherry (Kim) Olson of Sauk Centre, Larry (Lauri) Beilke of Humboldt, IA, Mike Beilke of Sauk Centre, and Michelle (Steve) Orth of Richmond; 21 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Janet is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Abbey Orth; her parents, Martin and Jessie Schuhmacher and her siblings, Eunice Seppanen, Donavon “Sonny” Schuhmacher, and Roland “Buddy” Schuhmacher. Serving as casket bearers will be Brian Beilke, Jozy Olson, Mitch Zarbok, Bradley Schuhmacher, Roger Schuhmacher, and Mark Seppanen. Dennis and Pat Roquette, Jerry and Vicky Roquette, Ronnie and Margie Sax, Linda Zarbok and Marilyn Meyer and all cousins will be honorary casket bearers for Janet. Janet requested to have Wendy Wessel as the vocalist at her funeral service and Gail Kane will serve as the organist. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
Janet Beilke, 84
