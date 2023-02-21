Jane Martin, 89

Jane Martin, age 89 of Sauk Centre, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Sauk Centre Care Center in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 24, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Marty Porter officiating. A private burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre. There will be a meal and time for fellowship immediately following the service at the Lynx Golf Course Clubhouse in Sauk Centre. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Jane Martin was born April 1, 1933, in Minatare, Nebraska to Christ and Katherine (Traut) Gorr. She was the youngest of five. She married Alex Martin on January 19, 1952, in Winthrop, MN. Alex and Jane owned a mink ranch in Arlington, MN until they moved to Sauk Centre in 1969. They owned the Sportsmen Bar, Sears, and Martin's Jewelry. Jane worked the remainder of her career as an insurance agent with MSI, American Family Insurance and finally with Phil Polipnick at his agency. Through the years, Jane made many friends and valued the relationships she built throughout her life. She was honored to be named the Sinclair Lewis Grand Marshal in 2017. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Jane's devotion to her faith was evident by the way she lived her life. "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding." Proverbs 3:5-6. These are God's words that Jane used as guidance as she faced challenges in the past several years. She continued praying for her family and friends when she could no longer minister to them physically. She taught many, young and old, to pray for God's will to be done. Although our hearts are now broken, we know where she is, and in whose arms she is resting. She loves Jesus and Jesus loves her; this I know!
Survivors include her children Vickey (Jim) Trierweiler of Sauk Centre, Laura (Doug) Isaacson of St. Cloud, Kris (Bryon) Friedrichs of Sauk Centre; grandchildren, Marty (Leah) Trierweiler, Tia (Joe) Kafka, Grant (Erin) Bayer, and Whitney Friedrichs; great-grandchildren Gavin and Aiden Kafka, Alex and Nolan Trierweiler, and Carlee and Reed Bayer; sisters-in-law Darlene Martin of Blackduck, MN and Reini Martin of Belgrade, MT; and many nieces and nephews she adored.
Those waiting in heaven to greet her include her husband of 48 years, Alex Martin, parents, grandchildren Beau and Abraham Bayer; brothers and sisters Albert Gorr, Alvina Nelsen, Dorothy Sorbe and Dale Gorr; brothers and sisters-in-law; and her dear puppy of 18 years, Fritzie Lassie.
Serving as casket bearers will be Grandma Jane's grandchildren and their spouses. Honorary bearers will be her great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Sheila Karasch and to all of the staff at the Care Center for loving and caring for our mom. Words can never express how grateful we are for each and every one of you.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.