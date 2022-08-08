Jane M. Ebensteiner-Berns, 57

Jane M. Ebensteiner-Berns, age 57 of Sauk Centre, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 9 at First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Michael Carlson officiating. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Sauk Centre.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Jane Marie Ebensteiner was born June 24, 1965 in Melrose, Minnesota to Norb and Shirley (Welle) Ebensteiner. She graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1983. After high school, she worked at various places, eventually owning and operating the River's Edge Dining & Lounge in Sauk Centre for 13 years. On June 10, 2005, she married Duane Berns in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. Jane enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and her dogs.
Survivors include her husband, Duane Berns of Sauk Centre; daughter, Trish (Mike Jr.) Bushard and their children, Kimberly and Claire of Sauk Centre; mother, Shirley Ebensteiner of Sauk Centre; sisters, Nancy (Tom) Thieschafer-Silver and Carol (Jim) VonWahlde all of Sauk Centre; and many nieces and nephews.
Jane was preceded in death by her father, Norb Ebensteiner in 2016; brother, Tom Ebensteiner in 1987; and brother-in-law, David Thieschafer in 2011.
Serving as urn bearers will be Jen Borgmann and Kyle Von Wahlde.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
