Jane M. Ebensteiner-Berns, 57

Jane M. Ebensteiner-Berns, age 57 of Sauk Centre, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 9 at First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Michael Carlson officiating. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Sauk Centre.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.