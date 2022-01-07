Jane L. Meyer, 87

Jane L. Meyer, age 87 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 10 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rick Aubol officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church.
Jane Lucille Bromenshenkel was born October 14, 1934 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Albert and Elizabeth (Meyer) Bromenshenkel. She graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1952. She was united in marriage to Cyril Meyer on August 20, 1957 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Jane worked at First State Bank in Sauk Centre until she decided to devote her time and energy to managing the household and raising their four children.
She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre where she sang in the church choir for over 25 years and was president for many years of the Christian Mothers. Jane was devoted to her faith through praying chaplets for each of her grandchildren, attending Chapel, praying at least three rosary's a day and developed a strong relationship with the Sisters at the Poor Clares Monastery in Sauk Rapids. Her spirit of Christmas was infectious and will always be remembered by her family. Jane was known for her banana bread. She won second place at the Stearns County Fair and would keep track of the number of loaves she baked; her record was over 500 in a single year. Jane was an avid bowler, she taught herself to play the accordion and became accomplished enough to be invited to play on KASM radio, she enjoyed dancing, playing cards, making jewelry trees, beating her grandchildren at a game of aggravation and loved attending their sporting events, school activities and church functions. Her favorite past time was spending time with her husband, kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, extended family and dear friends.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Cyril Meyer of Sauk Centre; children, Patty (Michael) Lucore of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Ken (Patty) Meyer of Bloomington, Tom (Jan) Meyer of Sauk Centre, and Jeannie (Michael) Pittenger of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Tim (Ellie), Katie (Brian), Bryan (Rachael), Andrew (Andrea), Nic, Mathew (Sarah), Zac, Dustin (Trista), Ethan, Tonje (Jorgen), Kasey (Seamus), Ryan, Meghan, Brady, Michaela; 16 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Evelyn (Allen) Siegle of Long Prairie and Lillian "Tootie" Lucas of Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert, Allan, Leonard, and Victor Bromenshenkel; and sisters, Dorothy Bromenshenkel, Rita Bromenshenkel, Esther Winters, Verena Steffes, Mary Gritzmacher Langer, and Irene Trisko; and infant brother, Lawrence Bromenshenkel.
