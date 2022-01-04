Jamie Ebnet, 49

Jamie Ebnet, age 49, of Maple Grove passed away on Dec. 27, 2021, from sudden cardiac arrest.
Jamie was born Oct. 31, 1972 at the Albany Area Hospital, to Linus and Julianne (Fedor) Ebnet. He was raised in Holdingford and graduated from Holdingford High School in 1991. Jamie went on to attend the University of MN, Morris and graduated in 1995 with a degree in mathematics. He started his career at Prudential Insurance out of college and was most recently employed as a senior underwriter with UnitedHealth Group for the past 8 years.
Jamie met the love of his life, Mai, in 2008. They had an instant connection and married in a private ceremony in Hawaii that same year. He was a proud father of two wonderful daughters, Lillian (10) and Linnea (7), who inherited his practicality and wit, and will be his greatest legacies. Jamie enjoyed traveling and had a goal to visit all 50 states. His girls will carry him in their hearts when they visit the final three in his honor.
Jamie is survived by his wife of 13 years, Mai of Maple Grove; daughters, Lillian and Linnea, at home; parents, Linus and Julie Ebnet of Holdingford; brothers, Jonathan (Heather) and Jody; sister, Janel; nephews, AJ and Oskar and niece, Drew along with many friends and a vast extended family.
A celebration of life was held at the Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel in Plymouth.
