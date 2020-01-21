James "Schultz" Stalboerger, 75

James “Schultz” Stalboerger, age 75 of Spring Hill, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 21 at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors from the Lake Henry Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. James Hugo Stalboerger was born on August 29, 1944 in Regal, Minnesota to Quirin and Rita (Eibensteiner) Stalboerger. He joined the US Army in November 1962, serving for two years. Jim married Marilyn Stang on September 17, 1966. Together they had five children. Jim worked for Kraft Foods, the Sauk Centre Fertilizer Plant, and owned his own construction company before taking over the family farm in 1980. After Marilyn passed away in 1992, Jim got remarried to Doris Plotts on September 3, 1994 in Dexter, Minnesota. He sold his cows in 1998 and worked at Bayer Built until retiring in 2006. Jim was a member of Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill, Lake Henry American Legion Post 612, and Saint Michael’s Men’s Society. He enjoyed playing cards, especially Solo, watching Western movies and baseball games, and listening to Merle Haggard. Jim loved his German heritage and his International Harvester Tractors. Survivors include his wife, Doris Stalboerger of Spring Hill; children, Cyndi (Mike) Schulzetenberge of Sauk Centre, Jim (Holly) Stalboerger of Richmond, Tom (Mary) Stalboerger of Spring Hill, Tina Eichers (significant other, Jeremy Brovold) of Alexandria, and David (Nancy) Stalboerger of Freeport; step-daughters, Teran Aberg and Doreen Newkirk; step-daughter-in-law, DeAnne (Wayne) Guyette; 13 grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 7 step-great-grandchildren; and brothers and sisters, John (Alice) Stalboerger, Jane (Dave) Johnson, Bonnie (Rich) Meyer, Doreen (Jim) Meyer, Tony (Patty) Stalboerger, Glen (Pat) Stalboerger, and Deb (Tom) Hertzog. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Marilyn Stalboerger; step-son, Gary Plotts; and step-son-in-law, Stephen Aberg. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to CentraCare - Gorecki Guest House. Serving as casket bearers will be Cody Eichers, Aaron Stalboerger, Dylan Gertken, Adam Plotts, Daisha Puccinelli, and Dustin Newkirk. Cross bearer will be Karen Slimmer and scripture bearer will be Andrue Stalboerger. Gift bearers will be Kennedy Eichers and Henry Stalboerger. Lectors will be Kara Stalboerger and DeAnne Plotts-Guyette. Mass server will be Brandon Stalboerger. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
James "Schultz" Stalboerger, 75
