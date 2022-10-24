James N. Prasch, 86

James N. "Jim" Prasch, age 86 of Grey Eagle, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11a.m. Monday, October 24 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ron Dockendorf officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11a.m. Monday at the church in Grey Eagle.
James Nicholas Prasch was born April 3, 1936 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Raymond and Mary (Schwartz) Prasch. He graduated from Sauk Centre High School and continued his education at Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960 and was honorably discharged. Jim was united in marriage to Elizabeth Otto on September 11, 1965.
Jim was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle.
He enjoyed celebrating Christmas every year, summers at the lake, and going on vacations. He was an avid fisherman and donated to Minnesota's casinos often.
Survivors include his wife Elizabeth "Betty" Prasch of Grey Eagle, children Michael (Karen) Prasch of Grey Eagle, Jean Prasch of St. Cloud, and Natalie Prasch (Victor) of Elbow Lake, grandchildren Rebecca (Lucas) Weihe and Jacob Prasch, and brother Raymond (Mary) Prasch of Otsego.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary McLean, Theresa Prasch, and Catherine O'Donnell, and brother-in-law Mick McLean.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare Monastery of Sauk Rapids or CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
