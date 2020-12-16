James M LeClaire, 74

James M. “Jim” LeClaire, age 74 of Sauk Centre, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the CentraCare Care Center in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, December 21 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Greenwald. Military Honors will be provided by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard. There will be no visitation prior to the Mass at church. James Michael LeClaire was born January 12, 1946 in Melrose, Minnesota to Arnold and Dorine (Thielen) LeClaire. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1964 and served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1965 through 1971. Jim worked for the Melrose Telephone Company, LeClaire Electric in New Munich, and Aaron Electric in Blaine, Minnesota. In 1976, Jim moved to Bemidji and worked as State Electrical Inspector for 25 years. He started working at Home Depot in 2002 until retiring in 2019. Two of Jim’s favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing. Survivors include his children, Paul LeClaire of Sacramento, California and Kelli Seitz of Bemidji; step-daughter, Kristen Nelson of Bemidji; two grandchildren, James and Juliana LeClaire; step-grandson, Wyatt Nelson; brothers and sister, Tom (Barb) LeClaire of Woodbury, Lola (Mark) Welle of Sauk Centre, and Perry (Kathy) LeClaire of Spring Hill. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Michael LeClaire. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.