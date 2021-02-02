James Kinney, 93

James E. “Jim” Kinney, Jr., age 93 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at his home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 1 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rick Aubol officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. James Edmond Kinney, Jr. was born to James and Mary (Mensen) Kinney on March 28, 1927 on a farm close to Hudson, Wisconsin. In March of 1930, they moved to a farm near Wilmont, Minnesota. In March of 1932, they moved to a farm near Avoca, Minnesota. In October of 1946, James enlisted in the Army. After basic training at Fort Eustis, Virginia, he was sent to Japan. He joined the 11th Airborne “Paratroopers”. He was discharged in January of 1948. He then worked on the farm with his parents. He started farming in 1949. On February 23, 1951 they moved to a farm near Glenwood. He met Alice McKigney who he married on June 16, 1953. They started dairy farming and they moved many times near Glenwood, Westport, Osakis, Sauk Centre, and West Union. He was a member of the Minnesota Farmers Union for many years. He was secretary-treasurer for Stearns County Farmers Union. They retired in 1992 and moved to Sauk Centre in November of 1996. He then joined the Sauk Centre Senior Citizens and also joined the V.F.W. Post 2853. He ushered at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre and drove for the Senior Dining Site and for Faith in Action. Jim’s hobbies were reading, playing cards, dancing, and watching T.V. in the late afternoon and evening. He and his wife did some traveling which they enjoyed. They went to Alaska, California, New England States, and Mexico. Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Alice Kinney of Sauk Centre; children, Susan (Dennis) Dunne of Winsted, John (Sherry) Kinney of Mason City, Iowa, Beverly (Dennis) Paul of Osakis, Marge (John) Keller of St. Cloud, Sally (Randy) Ross of Sauk Centre, Monica Pilgrim of Alexandria and Yuma, Arizona, Randy (Cathy) Kinney of Glenwood, and Yvonne Kinney of Minneapolis; 22 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Edward and Mary McKigney; son-in-law, Larry Pilgrim; and numerous brothers, sisters, and in-laws. Serving as casket bearers will be Jim’s grandchildren, Russ Dunne, Joni Erickson, Corey Paul, Shelly Ross, Dan Adamietz, and Mitch Keller. Cross bearer will be Grant Hockert and scripture bearer will be Andrew Kinney. Readers will be Krystle Leidholm and Nicole Keller and words of remembrance will be by Randy Kinney. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Holy Family School or Options for Women in Sauk Centre. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
