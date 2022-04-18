James "Jim" W. Chirhart, 84

James W. "Jim" Chirhart, age 84 of Melrose, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Center in Long Prairie, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ron Dockendorf officiating. Entombment will be at St. John's Abbey Catholic Cemetery in Collegeville at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
James William Chirhart was born March 31, 1938 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to George and Ilene (Heaton) Chirhart. Jim graduated from Elbow Lake High School and furthered his education St. John's University and at the University of Minnesota. On June 20, 1959 he married Juanita "Penny" Meinz at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. Jim was an independent insurance agent for many years prior to his retirement in 1997. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle and the Knights of Columbus. Jim was president of the Certified Insurance Agents Association for two years, board member of the Big Birch Lake Association for 13 years, and a 23-year member of the St. Louis Park Police Department. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, wintering in Florida, and spending time on Big Birch Lake.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Penny Chirhart of Melrose; son, Jay Chirhart of Little Falls; four grandchildren, Taylor (Max), Grant (Tessa), Marissa, and Danielle; brothers and sisters, Don (Marlene) Chirhart, Doug (Gladys) Chirhart, Kevin Chirhart, Jean Heying, and Kathleen Chirhart.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Janelle Olsen.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
