James "Jim" N. Kampsen, 78

James N. "Jim" Kampsen, age 78 of Elrosa, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating and Rev. Joseph Korf concelebrating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, April 28 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Parish prayers will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
James Norbert Kampsen was born January 23, 1944 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Henry and Margaret (Kuefler) Kampsen. He was united in marriage to Bonita "Bonnie" Bertram on May 8, 1965 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Greenwald. Jim farmed for 20 years near Elrosa and then drove truck for Bayer Built for 30 years. He was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church of Elrosa. In his younger years, Jim enjoyed playing softball and dancing with Bonnie. He always enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with his family. Jim and Bonnie truly loved spending time together and loved going out to eat.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Bonnie Kampsen of Elrosa; children, Jim "Butch" (Julie Roman) Kampsen of Rice and Jolene (Steven) Brang of Luxemburg; grandchildren, Melissa (Joe) Barthel and Megan Brang; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Jane Welle of Meire Grove.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Rita Von Wahlde.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
