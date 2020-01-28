James "Jim" H. Petermeier, 87

James H. “Jim” Petermeier, age 87 of Melrose, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the CentraCare Nursing Home in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 30 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Melrose with military honors provided by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. The Melrose Veterans Honor Guard will pray at 6 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. James Henry Petermeier was born March 11, 1932 in Melrose Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Conrad and Dora (Schmiesing) Petermeier. Jim served in the U.S. Army as a cook and was honorably discharged in 1961. On June 27, 1955 he was united in marriage to Elizabeth “Betty” Deters at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa. Jim farmed north of Melrose until his retirement in 1994 when he and Betty moved to Melrose. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose and the Schanhaar-Otte VFW Post 7050. In Jim’s younger years, he enjoyed taking his family to his brother’s lake cabin, dancing, and fishing. Later in life, he loved going back to the farm and help where he could, and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Petermeier of Melrose; children, Mark Petermeier (significant other, Sandy Kleinfehn) of Melrose, Sandy (Ron) Meyer of Little Birch Lake, Sue (Randy) Moening of Melrose, and Jeff (Sue) Petermeier of Melrose; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Edna Brannan of St. Cloud; and twin brother, John “Jack” Petermeier of Melrose. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; great-granddaughter, Cardi Sue Cruz; brothers, Gene and Bob Petermeier; and sisters, Bernie Barrett and Adeline Christen. Serving as casket bearers will be Nathan Meyer, Adam Petermeier, Nick Meyer, Brandon Cruz, Noel Meyer, Tyler Petermeier, and Mitchell Moening. Cross bearer will be Katy Sue Petermeier and scripture bearer will be Sydney Petermeier. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
James "Jim" H. Petermeier, 87
Service information
Jan 29
Visitation
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Patton-Schad Funeral Home
418 5th Avenue SE
Melrose, MN 56352
Jan 30
Visitation
Thursday, January 30, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Patton-Schad Funeral Home
418 5th Avenue SE
Melrose, MN 56352
Jan 30
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, January 30, 2020
11:00AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
106 3rd Avenue NE
Freeport, MN 56331
