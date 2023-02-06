James "Jim" E. Prodinsky, 75

James "Jim" E. Prodinsky, age 75 of Melrose, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, February 16 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose followed by graveside prayers at St. Paul's Cemetery in Sauk Centre.
Jim was born May 4, 1947 in Seattle Washington to James Prodinsky and Dorothy (Berscheid). When he was a child, his family moved back to Dorothy's hometown of Grey Eagle Minnesota where Jim attended school. After high school Jim started at Jennie O Turkey store where he continued to work for many years. On February 20, 1971, he was united in marriage to Carol M Walz at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Together, they raised a family of five boys in Sauk Centre and Melrose, Minnesota. Jim was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and following the MN Twins and Vikings.
Survivors include sons, Brian Prodinsky of Sauk Centre, Joe (Amy) Prodinsky of Sartell, Jason (Emily) Prodinsky of St. Cloud, Mike Prodinsky of Melrose, Kevin Prodinsky of Rochester; sisters, Jane (Dale) Ilgen and Carol Bhagroo; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Prodinsky and Dorothy Jacobs; wife, Carol Prodinsky; and brother, Martin "Marty" Prodinsky.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
