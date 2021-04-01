James “Jim” Johnson, age 86 of Osakis, formerly of Seattle, passed away early Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Galeon care facility in Osakis, MN. Jim was only days away from his next birthday. He was born on April 5, 1934 in Little Sauk Township, Todd County to Albert and Eva (Brakken) Johnson. He graduated from high school and enlisted to serve his country during the Korean War. He served for four years in the US Air Force, following in the example of his other five brothers who also served their country. After the service, Jim settled in Seattle, WA and took training in a plumbing apprenticeship to learn the plumbing trade. He soon received his journeyman’s license and belonged to the Plumbers & Pipe Fitters Union, Local 32. During his career, he worked on many commercial projects, one being the plumbing for the Seattle Space Needle. In 1996, Jim retired and moved back to his home area, settling in rural Osakis, MN. He was a lifetime member of the Osakis VFW Post #7902 and was also a member of the Salem Lutheran Church. Hobbies he enjoyed included working on various handyman projects, watching sports and just driving around. Jim was the last member of his immediate family, but many nieces and nephews will carry his memory in their hearts. Preceding him in death are his parents and siblings, Sidney, Byron, Charles, Raymond and Warren Johnson, Arnolda Schwanke, Helen Williams. Due to the COVID restrictions, no services will be held. Condolences and memories may also be left on his Tribute Wall page at www.royhetland.com. Arrangements by Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis, MN.
