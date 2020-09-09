James Haskamp, 76

James B. “Jim” Haskamp, age 76, of Greenwald passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a short battle with brain cancer on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home in Greenwald, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 8 at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. James Bernard Haskamp was born March 31, 1944 in Melrose, Minnesota to Joseph and Regina (Yarke) Haskamp. He attended St. John’s Catholic School through the 8th grade and then graduated from Melrose High School in 1963. Jim joined the National Guard in 1964 and completed his basic training in Alabama and South Carolina. He married Diane Athmann on July 8, 1972 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald. Jim took over his family farm until 2003, and then worked at CHS until his diagnosis. Jim was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald and the Lake Henry American Legion Post 612. He was a New York Yankees fan his whole life and liked to watch sports. Jim enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. Survivors include his wife, Diane Haskamp of Greenwald; children, Karla (Rick) Wensman of Melrose, Kristen Haskamp of St. Cloud, Kelli (Bill) Plucinak of Becker, and Mike Haskamp of Meire Grove; grandchildren, Trevor and Courtney Wensman and Cahil, Jayda, Layla, Laycee, and Clayton Haskamp; siblings, LaVerne Winter, Jerry Haskamp, and JoAnn Rademacher; and his two puppies, CC and Sam. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Regina Haskamp; in-laws, Stanley and Victoria Athmann; and brother, Bob Haskamp. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
