James Frieler, 71

James A. “Jim” Frieler, age 71 of New Munich, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his home in New Munich, Minnesota after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease followed by a stroke. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating and Deacon Jim Schulzetenberg assisting. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning at the church. James Alphonse Frieler was born August 30, 1949, in Melrose, Minnesota to John and Leona (Schulzetenberg) Frieler. He graduated from Melrose High School and served in the National Guard for six years. Jim worked at Kraft Foods in Melrose and at the Turkey Farm near New Munich. He farmed in partnership with his brother, Tom until retiring in 2017. Jim was a hard worker and would help anyone who needed help. He enjoyed hunting everything and anything, playing cards, going to the casino, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich and the Knights of Columbus Council #1633. Survivors include his siblings, Rodney (Darlene) Frieler of St. Cloud, Steve (Jane) Frieler of Paynesville, Rosie (Larry) Van Beck of Melrose, Ruth (Stan) Heinen of Spring Hill, and Tom (Linda) Frieler of New Munich; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Leona Frieler; and twin infant sisters. Memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
