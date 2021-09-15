James C. Losey, 70

James C. “Jim” Losey, age 70 of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A private graveside service with military honors will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date. James Charles Losey was born September 20, 1950 in Fort Carson, Colorado to Clarence and Ila (Ayers) Losey. After graduating high school, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army on September 27, 1968. He served during Vietnam and was honorably discharged on October 14, 1978. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Sauk Centre. Jim loved music, had a big heart, and was very proud of his service to his country. Survivors include his two sons, Chris (Lynn) Losey of Sauk Centre and Jonathan (Katie) Losey of Sauk Centre; five grandchildren, Diminicus, Avi, Zoe, HayLe, and C.J.; and brother, Nick (Joann) Losey of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Penny. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
