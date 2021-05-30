James Anderson, 68

James R. Anderson, 68 of Belgrade, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, May 28, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brooten. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, May 27th at the Anderson Farms shop (45086 Glendale Road, Belgrade) and for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Methodist Cemetery in Belgrade. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade. James Richard Anderson was born on December 26, 1952, the son of Jack and Viola (Bakko) Anderson. He grew up on the Anderson Family Farm west of Belgrade and attended Belgrade High School where he participated in football, basketball and FFA, graduating in 1971. He continued his education at SDSU where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity and was actively involved with the Livestock & Meat Judging Teams. He graduated in 1975 with a major in Animal Science and returned home to farm. On June 24, 1978 Jim was united in marriage to Susan Rademacher. This union was blessed with three sons and a daughter. They made their home on the Anderson Family Farm where he farmed with his father, brother and later his three sons. In 2015, he underwent open heart surgery. After his recovery, Jim & Sue decided to purchase a home on Games Lake where they enjoyed pontoon rides; going for walks, water skiing and fishing with their children and grandchildren. He continued to farm daily. Jim faithfully served the Lord and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served on the council, taught Sunday school and enjoyed singing in the choir. Jim was passionate about his community. He served on the BBE School Board; co-owned the local hardware store, refereed school basketball games, was on the Crow Lake Township Board, the Irrigation Association Board and was intentional about supporting local businesses. Jim and Sue played volleyball with friends for over 30 years. They enjoyed many wonderful adventures together and loved to travel. Trips to Norway and Sweden to visit family and friends and a trip to the Holy Land were some of the highlights of his life’s travels. He also loved to garden, ride bike and enjoy a boat ride around the lake after a hard day’s work. His greatest pride was instilling a passion for faith, farming and work ethic in his children. Jim was welcomed home by his Heavenly Father on May 20, 2021 at the age of 68. He is preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Sue, of 42 years; children, Grant (Heidi) Anderson, Noah (Amanda) Anderson, Isaac (Shannon) Anderson and Rachel (Emmanuel) Gyasi; grandchildren, Laken, Whitney, Jack, Nolan, Andie, Claire, Asher, Joah and Lila; siblings, Mary Kay (Monte) Herrmann, John (Shirley) Anderson and Cheril (Eric) Rios and numerous nieces and nephews.
