Isidore N. “Butch” Funk, age 64 of Paynesville, formerly of Freeport, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the CentraCare Hospital in Paynesville, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Isidore Nicholas Funk was born on March 22, 1955 in Melrose, Minnesota to Anton and Katherine (Moscho) Funk. Butch has been with Catholic Charities and WACOSA for over 20 years. He enjoyed listening to music, watching sports, especially the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, and spending time with his family. Butch will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor. Survivors include his brothers and sisters, Ardell (Donald) Loehr of Prior Lake, Gerald (Susan) Funk of Long Prairie, Joyce (Roger) Schoenberg of Greenwald, Joan (Roger) Stradal of Sauk Rapids, Richard (Bonnie) Funk of Avon, Lee “Rick” Passek of Savage, Cindy (Roger) Stephanson of Mound, and Daryl (Karen) Funk of Coon Rapids; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Butch was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Eldred “E.J.” Funk and Donald “Peter” Funk. Serving as casket bearers will be Jason Funk, Josh Funk, Ryan Funk, Paul Funk, Joe Funk, and Issac Passek. Cross bearer will be Lucas Passek and scripture bearer will be Nicole Tomsich. Readers will be Kelly Roering and Eva Passek and gift bearers will be Annie Funk and Lily Funk. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Freeport.
Isidore "Butch" Funk, 64
