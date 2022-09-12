Irene M. Ohmann, 84

Irene M. Ohmann (Aleshire), age 84 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 15 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with Rev. Greg Miller, OSB officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the Seven Dolors Gathering Area in Albany. Parish prayers will be at 4 p.m. followed by prayers from the American Legion Auxiliary at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Irene Mary Dickhausen was born March 27, 1938, in Holdingford, Minnesota to Richard and Clara (Stiller) Dickhausen. She was united in marriage to Richard Aleshire in 1960. Richard passed away and Irene married Robert Ohmann in 1992. She owned and operated Albany True Value Hardware for 36 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed embroidering and gardening.
Irene was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church and the Albany American Legion Auxiliary Unit 482.
Survivors include her stepchildren, Joan (Mike) Krause, Linda (Bruce) Richter, Roger (Ann) Ohmann, Ron (Ami) Ohmann, and Roy Ohmann, Richard Jr (Irina) Aleshire, Ronald Aleshire, and Laura (Rod) Larson; sisters and brothers, Jeanette Baron, William Dickhausen, Linda Dickhausen, and Gloria (Kurt) Schackman; brother-in-law, Jerome Rudolph; and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Richard Aleshire in 1988; second husband, Robert Ohmann in 2015; stepdaughter, Linda Griffith; sisters and brother, Rita Hann, Jerome Dickhausen, and Diane Rudolph.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
