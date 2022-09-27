Irene C. Henry, 84

Irene C. Henry, age 84 of Sauk Centre, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, September 26, 2022 at her home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 30 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

