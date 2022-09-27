Irene C. Henry, 84

Irene C. Henry, age 84 of Sauk Centre, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, September 26, 2022 at her home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 30 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday morning at the church.
Irene Catherine Breitbach was born February 14, 1938 in Elrosa, Minnesota to Mathias and Mathilda (Koll) Breitbach. She was united in marriage to Lorman Henry at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Irene was the funeral lunch coordinator at St. Paul's Catholic Church for over 50 years and also worked at Centre Floral and the Sauk Centre Herald office. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Irene enjoyed spending time with family and friends first and foremost. She was a social person who loved to host larger gatherings for holidays or just have friends over for coffee and a lively game of Zilch. When not socializing with friends or family, Irene would be found tending to her beautiful gardens or baking. If anyone was having a difficult time, Irene would be there with a kind word, freshly baked treats, and flowers. Irene was very knowledgeable when it came to gardening or bird watching and quick to offer advice or assistance when needed.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Lorman Henry of Sauk Centre; children, Jarmin (Penny) Henry of Sauk Centre, Patrick (Susie) Henry of Sauk Centre, Brent (Lisa) Henry of Sauk Centre, and Michelle (Steve) Nixt of Mankato; ten grandchildren, Dirk, Chris, Justin, Jason, Patrick, Danielle, Andy, Casey, Taylor, and Paige; eight great-grandchildren, Cullen, Colie, Caden, Libby, Isaac, Addison, Willow, and Delilah; and great-great-grandchild, Westie Elizabeth; brother and sisters, Mary Ann (Melvin) Hoeschen of Detroit Lakes, Mathias, Jr. (Alice) Breitbach of Sauk Centre, Betty (Dennis) Froh of Sauk Centre, and Marlene Bromen of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Erin Henry; brothers, Sylvester, Herbert, and Leander Breitbach.
Serving as casket bearers will be Dirk Henry, Chris Henry, Justin Henry, Danielle Woida, Andy Henry, Casey Nixt, and Patrick Amelung. Cross bearer will be Taylor Nixt and scripture bearer will be Paige Nixt. Lector will be Ernie Hedglin and gift bearers will be Taylor Nixt, Paige Nixt, and Addison Woida.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
