Howard P. “Howie” Krebs, age 86 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date after restrictions are lifted. Howard Peter Krebs was born January 4, 1934 in Albany, Minnesota to Ben “Benno” and Anna (Solinger) Krebs. Howie graduated from Albany High School in 1952 and enlisted in the U.S. Army. While being stationed in Milwaukee, he met his future wife, Rosemary Mortl at a dance hall there. They were united in marriage on February 15, 1958 at American Martyrs Church in Kingsford, Michigan. Howie and Rosie farmed and were blessed with five children. Aside from farming, he and Rosie enjoyed going to shower dances, bowling, fishing, and going on many trips. Upon retiring from farming, Howie enjoyed golfing with friends for many years and enjoyed fun times playing cards and games with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a kind and gentle man with a wonderful smile and will be dearly missed. He was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany and St. Joseph’s Society. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Rosemary Krebs of Albany; children, Cindy (Ronnie) Backes of Avon, Kathy Krebs of St. Joseph, Jim (Patti) Krebs of Albany, Jerry Krebs of Winthrop and Dan Krebs of St. Cloud; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and sisters, Beatrice (John) Hockert of Wadena, Delphine Carey of Minneapolis, and Rita (John) Schneider of Albany. Howie was preceded in death by his parents; twin grandchildren, Ronnie, Jr. and Lisa; brothers and sisters, Eileen Schiemann, Doreen Tamm Gerads, Hazel Habiger, Ken Krebs, Donald Krebs, and Bernice Wiehoff. Many thanks to the staff at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home for the excellent care they provided for Howie. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
