Howard Carstens, 87

Howard H. Carstens age 87 of Melrose, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, May 28, 2021 at his home in Melrose, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 7 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose with Deacon Ernie Kociemba officiating. Inurnment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Melrose with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Howard Herman Carstens was born August 18, 1933 in Belgrade, Minnesota to Herman and Kathryn (Mohs) Carstens. He graduated from Belgrade High School and continued his education at Brown Institute. Howard served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Darmstadt, Germany during the Korean War, conflict. He was married to Dorothy Breitbach on October 8, 1955 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. He worked at AT&T from 1954 to 1972 in Minneapolis and Wyoming, Minnesota. He started his fiberglass career at Fiberglass Engineering in Wyoming, Minnesota and later owned and operated Carstens Industries, Inc. in Melrose. Carstens Industries was inducted into the Minnesota Waterfall Hall of Fame for all the donations made over the years. Howard was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose, American Legion Post 101 where he served as Commander, Schanhaar-Otte VFW Post 7050, Melrose Lions Club, president of Melrose Chamber, volunteered on the Wyoming Fire Department for 13 years and Fire Chief for five years. Howard received an American Legion Community Award and Community Service Award, Ducks Unlimited Conservation Award, Melvin Jones Fellowship Lions Award, and Helen Keller Sight Award. He was an avid hunter and has now received his “duck wings”. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening, and was a jack of all trades. Survivors include his wife Dorothy Carstens of Melrose; children, Cynthia Carstens of Fair Oaks, California, Wayne (Jeannie) Carstens of Hawaii, James “Jim” (Brenda) Carstens of Melrose, and Kim (Tim) Piehl of Baxter; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Betty Lou Miller of New London, Julius Carstens of Monticello, Mary (Ed) Lunke of Duluth, and Tom (Beth) Carstens of North Carolina. Howard was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy Stalberger, Shirley Hanson, and Jean Edstrom; and brothers, Allen Carstens and Richard “Dick” Carstens. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
