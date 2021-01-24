Hortense Walz, 99

Hortense Walz, age 99 of Spring Hill, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, January 18, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Blaine, Minnesota. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 22 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed and the link will be posted when available. Hortense Athmann was born September 17, 1921 in Spring Hill to Katie and Herbert Athmann. She married Mike, the love of her life May 5, 1941. Hortense dedicated her life to loving. It showed in everything she poured her heart into. Raising her family, making GG buns, making nativity sets for her children and grandchildren, spoiling her great-grandchildren, volunteering for hospice, serving as president of Elrosa Senior Citizens, teaching hundreds of children in CCD about the faith she loved and so much more. She never met a person who didn’t love her. Hortense is survived by her daughters and their husbands; Carol and Bob Brang, Lois and Hank Beckermann, Mary and Tony Antonelli; six grandchildren and their spouses; 21 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Eldred, John, Norman and Vernon; and two sisters-in-law, Marlene and Donna. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; parents; sisters, Ann and LaVera; brothers, Joseph, Leander, and Anthony; and sisters-in-law, Mary Ann and Kay. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Foundation. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
