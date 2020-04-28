Hildegard M. Frieler, age 98 of Greenwald, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at CentraCare Nursing Home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date after restrictions have been lifted. Hildegard Marie Welters was born October 5, 1921 in Albany, Minnesota to Reinhart and Mary (Beckers) Welters. On May 1, 1945 she was united in marriage to Norbert Frieler at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa. After marriage, the couple lived and farmed near Greenwald. Upon retirement in 1981, they moved into their new house in Greenwald. She was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald and Saint Ann’s Christian Women. Hildegard enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and for special family occasions. She was known for her homemade bread and apple pies, and fried chicken and dressing, just to name a few. Later in life, she and Norbert traveled on numerous bus trips throughout the United States. Hildegard enjoyed spending time in her flower and vegetable gardens, birdwatching, and loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her children, David Frieler of Sauk Centre, Mary (Hank) Tschumperlin of Remer, Randy (Linda) Frieler of Greenwald, and Ann (Rick) Kuhl of St. Cloud; nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Welters of Melrose; sister, Judy Essler of Bismarck, North Dakota; and sister-in-law, Rosina Welters of Swanville. Hildegard was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert on February 7, 2009; parents, Reinhard and Mary Welters; brothers, Herman, Larry, and Albert Welters; and sisters, Helen Wiener and Rosie Gregory. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
