Herman K. Nietfeld, 82

Herman K. Nietfeld, age 82 of Greenwald, died peacefully on July 31, 2020 at his home in Melrose, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. All are welcome to attend and to please practice social distancing. In an effort to best support current guidelines established during this global pandemic, the family has arranged for a private service to occur at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald. We thank you for your understanding as we seek to do our part in protecting the vulnerable among us during these difficult times. Herman Kenneth Nietfeld was born September 2, 1937 in Melrose to Arnold H. and Catherine (Folmer) Nietfeld. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1956. Herman lived and worked on the family farm outside of Greenwald until February 2019 when he moved into Park View in Melrose. He was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald. Herman loved to speak German, truly enjoyed farming, and also had a sweet tooth. He enjoyed planes and trains, reading books, especially about history and science, helping out at Park View, and enjoyed watching his shows on R.F.D. TV. Survivors include his brother, Arnold C. (Alma) Nietfeld of Greenwald; nieces and nephews, Jane (Terry) Miller of Carver, Dale (Sarah) Nietfeld of Lakeville, Lisa Nietfeld of Plano, Texas, Lynn (Kevin) Cooper of Oak Park, Illinois, and Karl (Elizabeth Deutscher) Nietfeld of Melrose; seven grandnieces and one grandnephew. Herman was preceded in death by his parents. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
