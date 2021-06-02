Herb Mies, 73

Herbert W. “Herb” Mies, age 73 of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Bagley, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Tim Wenzel officiating. Interment will be at St. Gertrude’s Cemetery in Forest City, Minnesota following the lunch. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Parish prayers will be at 4 p.m. followed by the Knights of Columbus and Catholic United Financial at 6 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Herbert William Mies was born June 29, 1947 in Litchfield, Minnesota to Stephan and Elenor (Arens) Mies. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1965 and then joined the Minnesota National Guard for 13 years. On May 10, 1969, he married Clara Fank at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island, Minnesota. The couple moved to Sauk Centre in 1988. Herb worked 48 years for Jennie-O Turkey Store/Hormel. He started as night clean up and retired as Human Resource Manager in 2013. He was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, Catholic United Financial, and an honorary member of the Bishop Busch Council #4863 Knights of Columbus. Herb was a caring, loving husband and a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, hunting with his sons-in-law, casino trips, playing cards with the guys at the Bear Trap, and traveling with the love of his life, Clara. He also enjoyed playing the Wii with the grandchildren and trying new recipes; not all were good. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Clara Mies of Sauk Centre; daughters, Marie (Todd) Labat of Hibbing, Karin (Lou) Jacobson of St. Cloud, and Heidi (Matthew) Kelly of Dassel; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Olson; in-laws, Mary Mies, Nicholas (Norma) Fank, Harry (Ardi) Fank Jr., Virginia (Charles) Moliter, Joseph (Jan) Fank, Michael (Debbie) Fank, Mark (Jacquie) Fank, and Mary (Loren) Wetzel; and several nieces and nephews. Herb was preceded in death by his parents and father and mother-in-law; infant brother, Francis Mies; brothers, Harold, Ivan, and Cecil Mies; brothers-in-law, Pete Olson and Robert Fank; sister-in-law, Donna Mies; and nephew, Robert “Bobby” Fank. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
