Helen Elizabeth Haider

Helen Elizabeth (Weirens) Haider, age 95, of Northeast Minneapolis passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 peacefully with family at the Heartwood Senior Living in Crosby MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Minneapolis. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery in New Hope. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter. Helen was born in Luxemburg Township MN to Joseph and Anna Theresia (Theis) Weirens, the oldest of seven children. She married Rudolph Haider on May 20, 1946. Helen and Rudy briefly farmed in the Lake Henry area before moving to Minneapolis in 1954. She was a proud Nordeaster of over five decades and enjoyed her flower gardens and traveling. She was a member of Holy Cross Rosary Society. Helen is survived by daughters, Marlene (Gary) Knight and Linda Chapple; son James; son in- law Roger Tingley. Grandchildren Joe’l Brenny, Wendy Duren, Cassandra Newbern, Will Lumpkins, Eric Schires and Cory Schires. Fourteen (14) great grandchildren. Brothers Leander, and Joseph. Sister in-laws Bernie Massman, Margaret Meyer, Aggie Weirens and Florence Weirens. Brother in-law, Paul Wesbur. Many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Rudolph (Rudy) and daughter Bonita Tingley. Brothers Melvin, Aloysius (Buddy), Richard, and Robert. Brother in-law Lawrence (Mikey) Haider. Sister in-laws, Jan Weirens and Marie Wesbur. Special thanks to staff at Heartwood Senior Living and St Croix Hospice In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Croix Hospice, or Alzheimer’s Assn.
