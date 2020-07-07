Harvey Rohe, age 85 of St. Rosa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his home near St. Rosa, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa with Rev. Eberhard Schefers officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. A public visitation for close family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Harvey was born February 10, 1935 in Millwood Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to John and Mary (Bueckers) Rohe. He married Rose Mary Finken on May 6, 1961 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. The couple lived and dairy farmed north of St. Rosa all their lives. He enjoyed fishing and playing cards. Harvey was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa where he was a Eucharistic Minister and church trustee. He was also a member of the St. Rosa Lions Club and on the board of directors for Upsala Coop and Freeport State Bank. Survivors include his wife, Rose Mary of St. Rosa; sons, Melvin of St. Cloud, Mike (Deb) of St. Rosa, Marvin (Michele) of St. Rosa, Dennis of St. Rosa, and James of St. Rosa; grandchildren, Dustin, Cody, Katie, Emma and Krystal; great-granddaughter, Lily; brothers and sisters, Arnold Rohe of Eden Prairie, Juanita Roerick of Freeport, MaryAnn Laing of Freeport, and Joseph (Carol) Rohe of Fridley; and many nieces and nephews. Harvey was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Jane Rohe; and brothers-in-law, Gilbert Roerick and Bernie Laing. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
