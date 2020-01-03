Harold Walter, 77

Harold Walter, age 77 of Osakis passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at his home in rural West Union Township, Todd Co., MN with family by his side. Harold was born in West Union Township, Todd Co., MN to Joseph and Eleanor (Winter) Walter on May 21, 1942. After attending school, Harold began farming with his brother for a year before moving to a dairy farm in West Union Township. On April 20, 1963 Harold married his sweetheart, Sharon Lindback at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. They lived and worked on the farm while Harold also drove a milk truck. Later, he began to drive a gas truck. He eventually began working for MBC Tiling. Harold was proud of his Black Angus herd and sold many prize bulls. He also raised Border Collies and especially enjoyed owning and working with draft horses. Harold like to go to auctions, repair old clocks and do various woodwork projects. Over the years he planted dozens of apple trees on the farm and always raised a large vegetable garden. Hunting and fishing were other hobbies he enjoyed as well as going roller-skating in his youth. Harold was a member of St. Alexius Church and belonged to the St. Joseph Society. He always helped at the annual Sausage Supper, and for years was one of the strong, kitchen helpers who did the potato mashing. Harold was a proud member of the Mid-American Horse Club for draft horse owners. He was always a hard-worker who taught his family those valuable traits as well. Time with family was important to him, and he loved playing cards and board games, especially with his grandchildren, who thought he “walked on water!” Because he was a natural jokester, Harold could always could bring a smile to the faces of those he loved. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Sharon Walter of Osakis and seven children, Nancy Tanselle of Osakis, Corrine (Donald, Sr.) Linker of Nanticoke, Pa., Roxanne (Robert) Massmann of Osakis, Christine Walter of Apple Valley, Candi (Douglas) Goodale of Farmington, Jodi (Corey) Stotesbery and Joseph Walter, all of Osakis; 13 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; his siblings, JoAnn Mielke of Kandiohi, Melvin Walter, Allen (Elaine) Walter, Gene (Deb) Walter, Vern (Margaret) Walter, Mark (Lois Marthaler) Walter, all of Sauk Centre; sister-in-law, Marian Walter of Sauk Centre; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe & Eleanor Walter, a daughter, Mary Margaret Walter, siblings, Kathy Marthaler and David Walter and in-laws, Glenn Mielke, Donald Marthaler and Sharon Walter. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the St. Alexius Catholic Church in West Union, MN with Father Greg Paffel officiating. Cross bearer is Lorraine Walter and Scripture bearer is Sue Ingham. Reader is Jeanie Marthaler. Honorary bearers are Don Braatz, Jason and Howard Marthaler, Karl Larson, Daniel and Mary Lou Quistorff, John Terfher, Tim and Linda Stelling, Nate Stelling, Eric Stelling, Lee and Lois Bosl, Kathy and Bill Koehn. Active bearers are David, Mike, Jeff, Matt, Nathan and Troy Walter, Todd and Chad Marthaler. Interment is at the St. Alexius Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis, MN.
Harold Walter, 77
Service information
Jan 5
Visitation
Sunday, January 5, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
St. Alexius Catholic Church
11 Oak St S E
West Union, MN 56389
Jan 6
Gathering of Family and Friends
Monday, January 6, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Alexius Catholic Church
11 Oak St S E
West Union, MN 56389
Jan 6
Funeral Mass
Monday, January 6, 2020
11:00AM
St. Alexius Catholic Church
11 Oak St S E
West Union, MN 56389
Jan 6
Committal
Monday, January 6, 2020
12:00PM
St. Alexius Catholic Church
11 Oak St S E
West Union, MN 56389
