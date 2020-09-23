Harold Hanson, 95

Harold “Harry” Hanson, age 95, of Sauk Centre died peacefully in the presence of his family on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at CentraCare-Sauk Centre Care Center in Minnesota. Harold Allyn Hanson was born January 24, 1925 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Elmer and Florence (Jackson) Hanson. Harry graduated from Wilson High School in St. Paul and then proudly served three years in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Following his military service, he attended and graduated from Hamline University. Harry taught American history and coached one year in Kimball, Minnesota. He then moved to Sauk Centre where he taught American history and social studies and coached basketball, baseball, and golf. In Sauk Centre, he met and married his wife of 67 years, Alta (Carpenter) on May 31, 1952 at First Methodist Church in Sauk Centre. He retired from teaching in 1985 but continued writing columns for the Sauk Centre Herald, moving from sports coverage to human interest stories of residents around the area. He volunteered his time at the St. Cloud VA and donated blood for many years. Harry’s love of history led to family vacations and cross-country travel to visit historical sites. He enjoyed all sports, but golf was his passion. Harry was elected into the inaugural class of the Sauk Centre Athletic Hall of Fame. He was selected as the Lions Club All-State Baseball Coach in 1975; he received Minnesota State High School League recognition for “twenty-five years of outstanding coaching;” and he belonged to the Half Century Club for newspaper professionals. Harry was a member of the First United Church of Christ, American Legion Post 67, Paul F. Donart VFW Post 2853, and a lifetime member of the Minnesota Teachers’ Association. As a member of the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association, he held the office of president in 1974-75. Survivors include his wife, Alta Hanson; children, Cheryl Hanson (Brad Clary) of St. Paul, Julie (Tony) Schippers of Mesa, Arizona, Rod (Sharon) Hanson of Sauk Centre, and Ken (Denise) Hanson of St. Cloud; six grandchildren, Andrea, Kelly, Cheyenne, Kaylee, and Macy; two great-grandchildren, Tori and Carter. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Florence Hanson; sister, Janet (Hanson) Allen; and granddaughter, Winona Hanson. No services are planned but memorials are preferred to the Care Center Activities Department at CentraCare Health-Sauk Centre, 425 Elm Street North, Sauk Centre, MN 56378. Remembrances may be shared on-line at www.pattonschad.com or at Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services, 620 Beltline Road, Sauk Centre, MN 56378. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
