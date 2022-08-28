Harold F. Borgmann, 80

Harold F. Borgmann, age 80 of Sauk Centre, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 2 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Mark Botzet officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Harold Ferdinand Borgmann was born January 5, 1942 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Ferdinand and Benora (Monson) Borgmann. He graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1960 and enlisted in the Army National Guard. He was united in marriage to Linda Schwieters on September 25, 1971 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Padua, Minnesota. Harold was a lineman for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, retiring in 2001. After retirement, Harold began working for his brother, Dan Borgmann, at Borgmann Accounting in Sauk Centre, during tax season.
He was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, American Legion Post 67, and the Telephone Pioneers. Harold's grandchildren held a special place in his heart and were very important aspects of his life. He enjoyed golfing, keeping up his lawn, gardening, and was an avid Minnesota sports fan. Harold really enjoyed Fritter Fridays, happy hour, and taking his naps.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Borgmann of Sauk Centre; daughters, Christi (Jason) Gast of Sauk Centre and Maggie (Jason) Sinning of Medina; five grandchildren, Liz, Elle, Cooper, Beckett, and Addy; brothers and sisters, Dean of St. Cloud, Rosemary of Sauk Centre, Diane (Jim) of Ham Lake, Jan (George) of Brainerd, Dan (Mary) of Sauk Centre, and Mary (Scot) of Alexandria; and many loving relatives and friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bill.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
