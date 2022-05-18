Haley R. Janshen, 20

Haley R. Janshen, age 20 of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 13, 2022 at her home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre with Rev. Jacob Holck officiating. Interment will be in the Bohemian Cemetery near Padua.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Haley Rose Janshen was born March 8, 2002 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Jeffrey and Jody (Hill) Janshen. Haley worked as detailer at David Motors in Grey Eagle. She enjoyed going to rodeos, mud runs, demolition derbies, snowmobiling, and four-wheeling. Haley loved spending time with her son, Hunter, and hanging out with all her friends. Haley had a bubbly personality and always had a smile on her face. She was always there for her family and friends and truly enjoyed helping people out.
Survivors include her son, Hunter Janshen of Sauk Centre; parents, Jeff and Jody Janshen of Sauk Centre; sister, Kaylynn Kienitz of Ackley, Iowa; brothers, Dylan Janshen (Shayla) of Osakis and Tyler Janshen of Sauk Centre; grandparents, Larry and Cathy Hill of Marstons Mills, Massachusetts and Larry and Susan Janshen of Swanville; aunts and uncles, Jason Janshen (Brenda) of Melrose, Kristy (Butch) Butkowski of Freeport, Roger (Becky) Janshen of Little Falls, Jamie (Kevin) Kluempke of Melrose, Jessie (Peter Rousslang) Hill of Sauk Centre, Larry (Emily) Hill of Wellington, Florida, and Ron (Lee Kathryn) Hill of Sandwich, Massachusetts.
Haley was preceded in death by her grandmother, Vivian Terhaar; aunt, Denise Janshen; and great-grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.