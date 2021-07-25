Gregory Lehner, 73

Gregory D. “Greg” Lehner, age 73 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at his home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Gregory Dean Lehner was born January 26, 1948 in Albany, Minnesota to Alois and Dorothy (Klug) Lehner. He graduated from Albany High School and furthered his education at a barber school. Greg worked as a barber in Elbow Lake. He was united in marriage to Gail Korte in Sauk Centre. Greg worked as an insurance agent for State Farm, retiring on December 1, 2012. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing, golfing, cooking, traveling, and loved spending time with his family and his dog, Taz. Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Gail Lehner of Sauk Centre; children, Scott (Kim) Lehner of Zimmerman, Stacie Jacobson of Albert Lea, and Steven Lehner (fiancé, Ericka Smith) of Albert Lea; step-son, Bryan (Carissa) Moritz of Elk River; grandchildren, Amara, Madison (Matt), Zachary, Trenton, Makena, and Bethany; brother and sisters, Diane (Ron) Nelson of Spicer, Lois Thul of Prior Lake, and Jim (Margie) Lehner of Avon; sister-in-law, Sharon Lehner of Albany; and many loving relatives and friends. Greg was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth Lehner and Loren Lehner; and sister-in-law, Luella Lehner. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
