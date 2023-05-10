Gregory Lamusga, 41

Gregory Jerome Lamusga, age 41, passed away on March 4th , 2023 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital after battling severe medical issues. He walked hand in hand with Jesus to greet his grandparents and uncles in Heaven.

Greg was born at Long Prairie Hospital on June 25th, 1981. He grew up on the family farm by Browerville with his parents Joseph and Mary, sister Jacqui, brothers; Jason, Ryan, and Brad. Despite Greg's disability, he lived his life to its fullest. As a child, Greg would wrestle, play football and do wheelie's with his siblings. In high school, Greg competed in Special Olympics and earned several medals over the years. He loved to play cards, cribbage, and board games. Greg often filled his time with working on his computer, woodworking, and making paracord bracelets. He never kept idle for long. He worked at S.T.E.P. Inc for 20 years and made many friends there. He lived at Hidden Acres AFC with Dion and Jamesty Claseman for over 15 years.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.