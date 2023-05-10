Gregory Lamusga, 41

Gregory Jerome Lamusga, age 41, passed away on March 4th , 2023 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital after battling severe medical issues. He walked hand in hand with Jesus to greet his grandparents and uncles in Heaven.
Greg was born at Long Prairie Hospital on June 25th, 1981. He grew up on the family farm by Browerville with his parents Joseph and Mary, sister Jacqui, brothers; Jason, Ryan, and Brad. Despite Greg's disability, he lived his life to its fullest. As a child, Greg would wrestle, play football and do wheelie's with his siblings. In high school, Greg competed in Special Olympics and earned several medals over the years. He loved to play cards, cribbage, and board games. Greg often filled his time with working on his computer, woodworking, and making paracord bracelets. He never kept idle for long. He worked at S.T.E.P. Inc for 20 years and made many friends there. He lived at Hidden Acres AFC with Dion and Jamesty Claseman for over 15 years.
Greg always had a smile on his face which made you wonder what he was up to next. His love for the outdoors was expressed through hunting and fishing. He enjoyed his trips out to South Dakota for prairie dog hunting. He learned how to turkey hunt from Dion and shared his love and talent with family. Greg enjoyed deer hunting with his brothers, dad, uncles, cousins and friends over the years. The comradery, games, and stories were always the highlight of the weekend. He enjoyed going fishing and took several trips during the summer with family. Greg enjoyed joking around and just being around people. He was able to build on his faith thanks to Jamesty and Dion and went to church in Clotho. Jamesty was like a second mother to him and took him to several appointments over the years. He had a special song "Out of My Hands" by Jeremy Camp that helped soothe his soul during stressful times. Greg was known for his smile and big heart. He was the best of us in every way. He was awesome, wonderful, brave, and the strongest person we knew.
Greg is survived by his parents, Joseph and Mary Lamusga; sister Jacqueline (Jason) Dahms; brothers Jason Lamusga, Ryan Lamusga and Brad (Susanna) Lamusga; Nieces and nephews Hailee and Harrison Dahms, Brayden, Brooklyn, Madison and Weston Lamusga, MaryGayle and Renee Lamusga; Special Friend Jessica Arnson; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is proceeded in death by his grandparents Ray and Alice Mensen, Jerome and Dorothy Lamusga, uncles Dick Lamusga, David Mensen and Alan Mensen. Greg will be deeply missed by so many.
Services are provided by Iten Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life for Gregory will be held at Browerville Community Center on May 19, 2023, from 1:00 - 5:00 PM. Coworkers and staff from S.T.E.P. are welcome to come from 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM. Lunch will be served.
Greg's family appreciates all the love, prayers, and kindness extended to them. Thank you and God bless you all.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.