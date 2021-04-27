Gregory E. Wiener, 53

Gregory E. “Greg” Wiener, age 53, of Sauk Centre, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre. A Requiem Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, April 30 at the Marthaler Shed (10098 County Road 11 Sauk Centre 56378) in Sauk Centre with Rev. David Hewko officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sauk Centre. A lunch will be served immediately following the Mass at the Marthaler Shed for those not going to the cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre with a rosary being said at 7 p.m. There will be no visitation prior to the Mass on Friday. Gregory Edward Wiener was born November 3, 1967 in Princeton, Minnesota to Arnold and Marjorie (Schmidt) Wiener. He was the oldest of ten. At the age of 18, he worked for his dad at Wiener-Merten Contracting. Greg was united in marriage to Martha Ruegemer on November 28, 1987 at Pius V Chapel in Albany, Minnesota. After their marriage, Greg furthered his education in the fall of 1993 by attending Pine Technical College in Pine City, Minnesota for gun smithing. While in college and working full time, Greg was offered an opportunity to help with a new startup of a new plant in Amery, Wisconsin. Greg and Martha moved to Wisconsin in 1995 where Greg worked as plant manager for Plastech Corporation. In December of 1997, they adopted their baby girl, Elizabeth, also known as Squirt. In 2005, a job opportunity to manage Malecha Dairy brought the family back to Minnesota. Since 2012, Greg has been working as a Dairy Technical Specialist for Vita Plus, a company out of Wisconsin. Greg loved learning new things. He had a very strong work ethic and would hold anyone to that standard, including his wife, daughter, and co-workers. He enjoyed hunting, raising Texas Long Horns, sharing his Catholic faith, and making prayer pamphlets with traditional catholic prayers. He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel in Long Prairie, Minnesota. Survivors include his wife, Martha Wiener of Sauk Centre; daughter, Elizabeth Wiener of Sauk Centre; mother, Marjorie Wiener of Long Prairie; sisters and brothers, Michele (Paul) Ruegemer of Browerville, Jeff (Jenny) Wiener of Albany, Chris (Beth) Wiener of Waseca, Pat (Kristy) Wiener of Osakis, Mike (Amber) Wiener of Long Prairie, Tim (Jen) Wiener of St. Cloud, Maria (Mike) Ferschweiler of Foley, Theresa (Darik) Booth of Eden Valley, Jeremy Wiener of Long Prairie; and many nieces and nephews. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Wiener on February 14, 2009. Serving as casket bearers will be Clinton Wiener, Isaia Duchene, Ethan Ruegemer, Anthony Ruegemer, Barry Visser, and Keith Lesmeister. Serving as cross bearer will be Jeremy Wiener. Honorary bearers will be Kimberly Parker, Mary Wiener, Monica Anderson, Amber Wiener, Anne Marie Ruegemer, and Lorelai Wiener. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for Masses to be read for the repose of Greg’s soul or to the family to help with medical expenses. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
