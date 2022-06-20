Greg M. Mueller, 69, of Belgrade, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A private celebration of life will be held on July 9, 2022. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade. www.hafh.org
Gregory Mark Mueller was born on July 8, 1952, in Paynesville, the son of Marcus and Vivian (Wuertz) Mueller. He grew up on the family dairy farm south of Lake Henry and attended school in Lake Henry and Paynesville, graduating in 1970.
On October 21, 1972, Greg married Linda Thompson at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Lake Henry. They lived on the family farm until 1975 when they moved to Belgrade. In 1979, they built their first home on County Road 197 in Belgrade and in 1991, they built their present home southwest of Belgrade.
Greg began working for his father-in-law, Mitchell Thompson, at Belgrade Manufacturing Company as a welder in 1974. In 1976, Belgrade Manufacturing became Belgrade Steel Tank and a partnership was formed between Mitchell, Greg, and his brothers-in-law, Walfred and Leslie Thompson. Since then, other family members have joined the partnership. In addition to welding, Greg performed maintenance of the buildings and equipment.
Greg enjoyed working with his hands, creating works of art such as his "Oak Springs Ranch" wooden carved signs and wooden boat oars that he helped son, Drew build and design as a school project, just to name a few. He had a creative mind and could invent and take things that didn't work and bring them back to life in his own way. Many will remember the heavy-duty blue "noise" machine that he and his nephew, Mike, designed and built as it was played at many Elrosa Saints baseball games.
In more recent years, Greg, and his friend, Dale, hauled meat to different places of business for Corey and Krista of Belgrade Meat. It was something for them to do in their retirement years, but not necessarily keeping them out of trouble! Greg was also on the board for the Belgrade Centennial Memorial Park, helping with upkeep and maintenance.
He enjoyed the outdoors and wildlife, taking the long road home from wherever he may have been, so he could check out the fields and habitat. He enjoyed hunting and fishing trips, near and far with family and friends. Greg was a people person who loved to share stories and laughs. He enjoyed watching Nascar, Twins baseball, Vikings football games, wildlife shows and TV Land! He also enjoyed playing cards and taking Ranger rides around the woods and gravel pit. Greg loved chatting with his grandkids and teasing and tickling them, no matter their age. He was the fun grandpa!
Greg and Linda (Winnie) were blessed with one daughter, Heidi, and four sons, Steve, Scott, Dustin and Andrew. Winnie, his kids and their spouses, and especially grandkids, were the light of his life. He was proud of them all. Greg raised his kids to be who they are today: good, hardworking, strong-willed, strong-minded, fun-loving, God-fearing and caring people just like he was; willing to help anyone with anything at any time. His legacy will live on in his children and grandchildren for generations to come.
After three weeks of pain, doctors, and hospitals, Greg went to his Lord on June 8, 2022. He is loved and missed beyond measure. Greg is survived by his wife, Winnie; children, Heidi (Michael) Buckentine of Elrosa, Steven (Jennifer) Mueller of Brooten, Scott (Rebecca) Mueller of Belgrade, Dustin (Reba) Mueller of Paynesville, and Andrew (Alayni) Mueller of Belgrade. Fifteen grandchildren, Isabella, Josie, Aspen and Harper Buckentine; Paige, Ethan and Aiden Mueller; Ava, Natalie, Jace and Jens Mueller; Blaire and Jojo Mueller; and Brantley and Bristol Mueller; siblings, Anita (Colie) Campbell, Janice (Lawrence) Brownie, John (Colleen) Mueller, Mary Lee (Brian) Lauber, Susanne (Jeff) Danielowski; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra (Don) Westaby, Walfred (Maureen) Thompson, Leslie (Brenda) Thompson, Peggy (Chris) Spanier, Larry Thompson and Matt Schmitz family; aunt, Ruth (Bill) Vouk, uncles, Vernon (Pat) Wuertz and Art (Leona) Wuertz; cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Marcus; mother, Vivian; sister, Diane; father and mother-in-law, Mitchell and Irene Thompson Schmitz; step father-in-law, Math Schmitz and Andrew and Margaret Schmitz; sister-in-law, Michele (Bells) Thompson; nephews, Marcus Mueller and Jonathan Thompson; niece, Denise Wood; cousins and friends.
