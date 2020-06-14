Grace V. Finken, age 82 of St. Rosa, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Lakewood Health Systems in Staples, Minnesota. A graveside service, open to the public, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11 at Bear Head Union Cemetery near Swanville with Rev. Dan Walz officiating. Grace Vivian Hanson was born May 5, 1938 in Culdrum Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to Frank and Gladys (Martin) Hanson. On February 11, 1956, she married LeRoy Finken Sr. in Mason City, Iowa. After their marriage, they lived in the Twin Cities and Alexandria and then settled in St. Rosa, where he they raised their seven children. Grace was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa. She enjoyed traveling with LeRoy in their Winnebago, going to the casino, bowling with the girls in Melrose, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Summer was Grace’s favorite time of the year. She looked forward to a new garden and canning her pickles each year. She was an avid 2nd hand store and garage sale shopper. She enjoyed buying things for others and most of all, getting a good deal. Survivors include her children, Allen Finken of St. Rosa, LeRoy Jr. (Betty “Sis”) Finken of St. Rosa, Brien (Therese) Finken of St. Rosa, Marven (Kim) Finken of Freeport, Troy (Brenda) Finken of Montrose, and Gena (Brent) Parish of St. Rosa; 31 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren; brothers, John Hanson and Burt Hanson; and sisters, Bernice Kay and Viola Hanson. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy "Fritz" Finken Sr. on December 4, 2018; parents; son, Keven Finken; brothers, DeWayne Hanson and Vernon “Vernie” Hanson; and sister, Irene Kittleson. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
