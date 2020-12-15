Gordon B. Hannaman, 91

Gordon B. “Gordy” Hannaman, age 91 of Melrose, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 19 at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church in Melrose with Rev. David Mommens officiating. A private inurnment will be held at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery in Melrose. Military Honors will be provided by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Melrose. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Gordon Blaine Hannaman was born July 20, 1929 in Guckeen, Minnesota to John “Jack” and Alice (Wilke) Hannaman. He attended Blue Earth School through the eleventh grade and then graduated from Mankato High School. Gordy served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean Conflict with a rank of Private First Class. He was kept stateside because of his impeccable handwriting. He was united in marriage to Geneieve Schmidtke on November 20, 1953 in Seattle, Washington. Gordy worked at Kraft in Melrose, Sears in New Ulm, and Montgomery Wards in Fairmont. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Melrose and the Melrose American Legion Post 101. Gordy loved the outdoors where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and hobby farming. He was a day trader and also enjoyed playing cards and poker with family and friends. Survivors include his loving children, Larry Hannaman of St. Cloud, Jennie (Michael Schaab) Schmidtke of Melrose, and Kim Schwieters of Waco, Texas; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Bochinski; and brother, Chuck (Judy) Damerow. Gordy was preceded in death by his wife, Gen Hannaman on April 6, 2016; parents; and brothers, Don Hannaman and Jim Damerow. Serving as casket bearers will be Aaron Schwieters, Jessica Schwieters, Lynnea Schwieters, Sheena O’Donnell, Sherri Verdon, Connor Hannaman, Kiana Hannaman, Shawn Williams, Shannon Williams, and RaeAnn Torkkola. Honorary bearers will Cohen Schwieters, Nevaeh Williams, Layne Williams, Rayce Williams, Jack Williams-Thelen, Autumn Williams-Thelen, Paisely Verdon, Crosby Verdon, Gentry Verdon, Shane Gallati, Bronson Gallati, and Reese Torkkola. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
