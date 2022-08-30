Glen "Twiggy" Terwilliger, 64

Glen "Twiggy" Terwilliger, age 64 of rural Westport, died unexpectedly Friday, August 26, 2022 in Appleton, Minnesota.
Visitation celebrating Glen's life held on Thursday, September 1st from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Brooten.
Glen Rodney Terwilliger was born December 10, 1957 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. He was the fourth and last child born to Lawrence and Lillian (Hineline) Terwilliger. He was raised near Sauk Centre and graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1975. Glen was employed as a truck driver for Central Specialties in Alexandria for over 30 years.
On November 18, 1995, Glen was united in marriage to Becky Dressen. The couple made their home near Westport. Glen was lovingly known by many as Twiggy. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love of his pickup truck and riding his Harley with friends.
Glen is survived by his wife, Becky Dressen Terwilliger of rural Westport; children, Rodney (Deanna) Terwilliger, Jeremy (Becca) Dressen, Douglas (Ranea) Dressen, Rebecca N. (Daniel) Zirbes, Heather Larson and Christopher Terwilliger; 10 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sister, Karin Wessel; brother-in-law, Bill Stepaniak; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Terwilliger and sister, Ila Stepaniak.
