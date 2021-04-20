Gladys Kass, 76

Gladys F. Kass, age 76 of Richmond, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Assumption Community Nursing Home in Cold Spring, Minnesota after suffering a massive stroke. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Gladys will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 7 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8 at the church. Gladys Kass was born July 14, 1944 in Melrose, Minnesota to Joseph and Amanda (Klasen) Klaphake. She grew up on the family farm north of Melrose. She was united in marriage to O.J. Spanier on September 5, 1966 in Melrose. From this union, she was blessed with two children, Stacy and Darin. On June 29, 1989, she married Richard Kass in Circle Pines. Gladys worked various jobs and was a go getter. Her last job was at Donaldson Corp in Bloomington, Minnesota, retiring in 2008. Gladys enjoyed shopping, traveling, camping, gardening, reading, and hosting many family functions. She was the family counselor and “matriarch” of the family; always there to listen and take charge. She will be greatly missed. Survivors include her husband, Richard “Dick” Kass of Richmond; children, Stacy (Michael) Katzovitz of St. Louis Park, Darin Spanier of Maple Grove, Adam (Amy) Kass of Lakeville, and Andy (Diane) Kass of Woodbury; six grandchildren, Mason Kass, Benjamin Katzovitz, Rachel Katzovitz, Rylie Kass, Sawyer Kass, and Coenraad Kass; brothers and sisters, Marion “Mike” (Lyn) Klaphake, Gloria Schneider (Darrell Schweigert), Allen “Butch” (Carol) Klaphake, Joyce (Bruce) Hauser, Mark (Nancy) Klaphake, Samuel “Sam” (Sandy) Klaphake, and Sandra “Sandy” (Alan) Niehoff. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Amanda Klaphake; and brother-in-law, Roman Schneider. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
