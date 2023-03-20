Gladys Hellickson, 98

Gladys M. Hellickson, 98 of Belgrade, died Wednesday, March 16, 2023 at the Belgrade Nursing Home in Belgrade. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023 at Big Grove Lutheran Church near Belgrade. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade. www.hafh.org
Gladys Merle Larson Hellickson was born on January 6, 1925, in Mina, South Dakota, the daughter of Harvey and Aletta (Johnson) Larson. She was baptized on July 4, 1925 in North Fork Township at the Henry E. Baalson farmstead at an annual July 4th celebration of the first settlers in North Fork Township. The family moved to Alexandria in November of 1937 and returned in the summer of 1938 where they moved to her grandmother Gurine Olson farm. She attended Brooten High School, graduating in 1942. In 1944, she was united in marriage to Norton Hellickson. This union was blessed with four children, Janice, Marilyn, Jerry and David. They farmed near Brooten until 1980, when they sold their farm and moved to Norton's parents farm. They moved to Belgrade in 1990. Norton died in September of 1993.
Gladys was an active member of Big Grove Lutheran Church where she served in WELCA, quilted and served as an officer and taught Sunday school. She enjoyed volunteering at the food shelf, having coffee with her friends and spending time with all her friends and family who she was especially grateful for.
Gladys died on Wednesday, March 16, 2023 at the Belgrade Nursing Home at the age of 98. She is survived by her children, Marilyn (Earl) Kotke of Maple Lake, Jerry (Colleen) Hellickson of Rosemount and David (Sandy) Hellickson of Brooten; grandchildren, Christopher, Julie, Daniel, Lisa, Katie, Mike, Scott, Eric, Angela, Jason, Steve and Amy; and twenty-one great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norton; daughter, Janice Olesen and parents.
