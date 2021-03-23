Gilbert Schmitz, 65

Gilbert R. Schmitz, age 65 of Freeport, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota. A private memorial service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis near Freeport, Minnesota. Rev. David Grundman will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. Gilbert Robert Schmitz was born April 21, 1955 in Melrose, Minnesota to to Robert and Mayme (Tschida) Schmitz. He farmed all his life on the family farm in Krain Township. He enjoyed fishing, 4-wheeling, throwing the ball for the dog, and building things out of metal and iron. Gilbert was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis Survivors include his sister and brothers, Irene “Reno” Schmitz, LeRoy Schmitz, and Isidore (Beverly) Schmitz all of Freeport; nephews and niece, Robin (Carrie) Schmitz of Freeport, Andrew (Tanya) Schmitz of Clear Lake, and Kelly Schmitz of Freeport; great-nieces, Alice and Cate Schmitz both of Freeport. Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mayme Schmitz; and brother, John Schmitz on October 5, 2012. Urn bearer will be Robin Schmitz. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
