Geralyn Dierkhising, 62

Geralyn M. “Geri” Dierkhising, age 62 of Avon, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at her home in Avon, Minnesota after a long, courageous battle with cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 9 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Edward Vebelun, O.S.B. officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Geralyn Mary Viere was born June 1, 1959 in Melrose, Minnesota to Arnold and Marcella “Sally” (Beuning) Viere. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1977 and earned her degree from the Minnesota School of Business. She was united in marriage to James “Jim” Dierkhising on May 2, 1981 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa. Geri worked at Columbia Gear for ten years prior to working at Blattner Energy for 35 years. She was a supportive Army and fireman’s wife who lovingly took care of her family whenever Jim was called for duty. Geri was devoted to her work and her work family; they meant the world to her. She was a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon where she volunteered her time teaching religion for a number of years. Geri’s lineage of toy poodles were very meaningful in her life, especially Max, who helped her through her cancer treatments. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Geri found enjoyment in watching others smile and have fun, which is why she loved taking family trips, especially to Disney World. Survivors include her loving husband of 40 years, Jim Dierkhising of Avon; children, Ryan Dierkhising of Andover and Jenna (Sam) Plath of Sauk Rapids; two grandchildren, Lydia and Myles; brothers and sisters, Lu Ann Davoudian of Coon Rapids, Marilyn (Dan) Boeckermann of Chanhassen, Gordon (Diane) Viere of Dallas, Texas, Loren (Deb) Viere of Sauk Rapids, Jack Viere of Dallas, Texas, Robert (Jane) Viere of Dallas, Texas, and Tim (Pam) Viere of Edina; and many loving relatives and friends. Geri was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Viere; and nephew, Davey Fischer. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Melrose.
