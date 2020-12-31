Gerald Speldrich, 75

Gerald J. “Buckwheat” Speldrich, 75, of Belgrade died Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. A private funeral service will be held. A visitation will be held on Monday from 5-7:00 pm at Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade. The family will not be in attendance. Burial will be at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery. www.hafh.org Gerald (Buckwheat) Joseph Speldrich was born on July 4, 1945, in Belgrade, MN, the son of Paul and Edith (Strike) Speldrich. He grew up on the family farm north of Belgrade and attended school in Belgrade. Buckwheat lived on the family farm where he farmed and milked until his retirement in 2015 when he moved into town. After his retirement Buckwheat worked for Famo Feeds in Belgrade and Ampe Farms. Buckwheat loved riding horses, going fishing with his family and friends, 4-wheeling, and going to the casino. Gerald J. Speldrich died on December 24, 2020, at the age of 75. He is survived by his brother, Donald (Anna Mae) of Belgrade; sisters, Roselene (Rosie) Poepping of Alexandria, Irene Hiltner of Burtrum, and Carolyn Hiltner of Belgrade; and many nieces and nephews. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, Gilbert Poepping, Melvin Hiltner, and Cyril Hiltner.
