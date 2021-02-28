Gerald Sonnen, 78

Gerald J. “Jerry” Sonnen, age 78 of Melrose, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 22 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating and Deacon Ernie Kociemba assisting. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Gerald John Sonnen was born May 14, 1942 in Melrose, Minnesota to Lambert and Veronica (Kemper) Sonnen. He lived and farmed the Sonnen farm south of Melrose which became a Century farm in later years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose and the Pioneer Club. Jerry manufactured many items for use on his farm. He enjoyed reading, especially when it came to history. Jerry owned a lake place on Little Birch Lake for many years which provided hours of entertainment for his nieces and nephews. He continued to host holidays at the family farm after his parents passed away. Survivors include his sisters, Lenore Schmitz of Melrose, Darlene (Cyril) Meyer of Meire Grove, Kathy Heinze of Sauk Centre, and Jean (LuVerne) Ritter of Melrose; and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Richard Schmitz and Ed Heinze; and nephew, Timothy Ritter. Serving as casket bearers will be Dean Meyer, Scott Ritter, Chad Ritter, Craig Heinze, Jay Heinze, and Daryl Heinze. Cross bearer will be Kim Austin and scripture bearer will be Jenny Dold. Readers will be Tamie Gerding, Jill Roerick, and Amy Michael. Petitions will be read by Gary Meyer. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta.
